Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 709.5%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) was up 709.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.
Kidoz Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $22.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
About Kidoz
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
