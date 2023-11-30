Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.90

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 13452470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

