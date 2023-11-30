Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.00

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 4542009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.73. The company has a market cap of C$9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

