Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $87.00 at JMP Securities

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

