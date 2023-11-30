KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.11

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.11 and traded as low as C$9.30. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$9.38, with a volume of 3,645 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KPT shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$93.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -91.14%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

