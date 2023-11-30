KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.11

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.11 and traded as low as C$9.30. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$9.38, with a volume of 3,645 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on KPT shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
KP Tissue Stock Performance
KP Tissue Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -91.14%.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
