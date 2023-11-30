Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 428,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,456.0 days.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $7.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Kuaishou Technology

(Get Free Report)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.