L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.73

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as low as $9.13. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 8,365 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on L.S. Starrett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 4,615 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,226.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 4,615 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,226.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $28,976.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,129 shares of company stock valued at $95,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

