Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.20

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $9.45. Leatt shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

Leatt Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

About Leatt

(Get Free Report)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.