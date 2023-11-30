Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.20

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $9.45. Leatt shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

Leatt Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

