Lisk (LSK) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $169.20 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001952 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002811 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002448 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

