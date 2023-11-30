Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $266.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,773,184 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,741,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00414661 USD and is up 9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $208.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
