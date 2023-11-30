Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.73. 17,041,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,758,620. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of -126.36, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

