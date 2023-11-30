Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) Trading 98.8% Higher

Maxx Sports TV Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 98.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Maxx Sports TV Trading Up 98.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

About Maxx Sports TV

(Get Free Report)

Maxx Sports TV Inc manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxx Sports TV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxx Sports TV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.