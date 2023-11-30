MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.17. 47,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 233,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $667.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.19.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after buying an additional 5,916,816 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,004,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 133,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 229,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,920,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

