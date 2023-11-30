Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

