Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.78 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 4,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 165,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £9.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercantile Ports & Logistics news, insider Dmitri Tsvetkov acquired 291,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,752.29 ($11,055.06). Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

