Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

MHGU remained flat at $19.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 million, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.12. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Meritage Hospitality Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meritage Hospitality Group

About Meritage Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.