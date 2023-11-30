Metars Genesis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,772.55 (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $71.25 million and approximately $67,772.55 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.13950711 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $73,211.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

