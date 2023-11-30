MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $91.44 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $20.04 or 0.00053051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $91.44 million and $3.39 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.44639416 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,843,123.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

