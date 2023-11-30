Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 356468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Minoan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.