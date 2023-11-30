Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Price Performance

OTCMKTS MMSMY remained flat at $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Metals, Mobility, and Other Businesses segments. It offers engineered powders, including ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials comprising hydrogen storage alloys and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

