Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Price Performance
OTCMKTS MMSMY remained flat at $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.05.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile
