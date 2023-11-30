MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 84,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,986. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

