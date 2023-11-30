Mizuho Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $280.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $16.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.06. 14,231,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.25. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $252.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,474,603. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

