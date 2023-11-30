Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $371.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

