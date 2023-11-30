Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $322.98

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $322.98 and last traded at $322.87, with a volume of 1256224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.