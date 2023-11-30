Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Up 770.7% in November

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 770.7% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 294,012 shares in the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI Stock Performance

Motus GI stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,759. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $24.75 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motus GI

About Motus GI

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.