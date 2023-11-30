Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Mowi ASA stock remained flat at $17.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $19.31.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Mowi ASA Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.