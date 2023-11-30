My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $489,380.78 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002951 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000254 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004801 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.