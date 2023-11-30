Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $97.78 million and $1.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,747.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00183875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.22 or 0.00588704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00449733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00049287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00121625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.