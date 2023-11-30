Navcoin Price Tops $0.0601 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $48,711.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 88% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

