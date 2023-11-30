Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.02

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.02 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 47.35 ($0.60). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 19,240 shares changing hands.

Newmark Security Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.03. The company has a market cap of £5.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,337.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

