Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Trading 25.3% Higher

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Next 15 Group Stock Up 25.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

