NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.83

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 9157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

