NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.28

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $5.13. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 7,741 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NL Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NL Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is currently -84.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NL Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NL Industries



NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

