North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.98

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $7.57. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 34,884 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

