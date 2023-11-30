North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.98

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.98 and traded as high as C$36.30. North West shares last traded at C$36.06, with a volume of 35,588 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWC shares. TD Securities raised shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

North West Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.54.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$618.10 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.1305842 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. North West’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

