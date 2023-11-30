Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Shares Up 0.7%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $17.96. 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

