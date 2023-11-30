Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 739.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,915 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in NU by 62.5% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in NU by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NU by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,108,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,578,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

