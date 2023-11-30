Nutanix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,476 call options on the company. This is an increase of 94% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,365 call options.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,836. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

