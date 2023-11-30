Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading 2.2% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.03. 147,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 277,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The firm has a market cap of C$823.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.49.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 54.75% and a net margin of 104.26%. The business had revenue of C$200.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3093995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

