OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Shares Down 1.7%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface solutions, advanced materials, and material processing in Switzerland. The company's Surface Solutions Division segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in industrial applications. Its Polymer Processing Solutions Division segment offers solutions and systems used to manufacture manmade fibers that enable customers to produce synthetic fibers.
