Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Okta Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,734. Okta has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,623,000 after purchasing an additional 136,267 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

