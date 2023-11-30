Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

ONPH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. Oncology Pharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.05.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

