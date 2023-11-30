Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.12. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 124,348 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 271,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

