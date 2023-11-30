Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Orange County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NASDAQ OBT opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.32. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of Orange County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $53,177.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $53,177.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,664 shares in the company, valued at $252,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $49,974.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,543 shares of company stock valued at $112,524. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

