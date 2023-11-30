Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Orange County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.32. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $53,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,664 shares in the company, valued at $252,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $53,177.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,664 shares in the company, valued at $252,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $49,974.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,543 shares of company stock worth $112,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

