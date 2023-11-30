PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. PagerDuty updated its Q4 guidance to $0.14-0.15 EPS.
PagerDuty Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE PD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity at PagerDuty
In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PagerDuty
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.