PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. PagerDuty updated its Q4 guidance to $0.14-0.15 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

