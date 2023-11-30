PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.5-111.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.92 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.9 %

PD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 2,425,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,913,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,909,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

