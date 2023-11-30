PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.67 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD Stock Up 2.0 %

PDD opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. PDD has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $144.87. The firm has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. STF Management LP acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

