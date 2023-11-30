Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Stock Price Down 30.8%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report) shares fell 30.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 30.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

