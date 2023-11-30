Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33). Approximately 2,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.31).

Pembroke VCT B Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £200.69 million, a PE ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.06.

About Pembroke VCT B

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

